Virgin Wants To Turn Boring Plane Flights Into Awesome Networking Sessions

So you’re sitting on a plane and you have a great business idea. You look to your left, you have a window. You look to your right, there’s a person sleeping.

What do you do?

Virgin America and Here on Biz, which is a location-aware social app with a focus on business connections, have partnered up to help you make the most of your flight.

The app connects with your LinkedIn profile. Once you download the app, it will use Virgin America’s inflight Wi-Fi network, Gogo, to allow you to send messages to other people who are on your flight, at your destination, or even people who are on other Virgin America flights at the same time.

“When we surveyed our business travellers, we were surprised to learn that the ability to connect with other Virgin America travellers in-flight or en route to a destination was a frequent request,” said Luanne Calvert, Virgin America’s Chief Marketing Officer, in a statement. “The best business connections often happen unexpectedly, and we’ve heard many stories of partnerships and startup ideas being born on our flights.”

The Here on Biz partnership will roll out to all domestic flights by the end of February.

