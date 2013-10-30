Virgin America's Awesome New Flight Safety Video Is Better Than Most Music Videos

Virgin America has released its new flight safety video, and boy, is it a doozy. Featuring a peppy tune, outstanding choreography, and a healthy dose of attitude (“For the .001% of you who have never operated a seatbelt before…really?”), the video encapsulates Virgin’s exuberant style and offers a clear distinction between itself and the staid safety messages of its competitors.

The video features former American Idol contestant Todrick Hall and fellow dancer Madd Chadd, and is highlighted by a girl rapping about the emergency oxygen mask and an autotune verse about the life vest. Not to mention a sterling dance performance from a kid in a suit.

You can watch the video, which recalls the over-the-top musical ad the company made in 2010, below:

