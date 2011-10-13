This Is The Best Airline In The World

Virgin America and Singapore Airlines have been named among the best airlines in the world by Condé Nast traveller readers.



The carriers came top of the Best US Airline and Best Foreign Airline lists respectively at this week’s Readers’ Choice Awards, which are selected by thousands of the US magazine’s readers.

Virgin America managed to beat JetBlue and Hawaiian Airlines to take its category, while Singapore Airlines saw off competition from Virgin Atlantic and Emirates.

OpenSkies, the all-business-class carrier which operates between New York’s JFK and Charles de Gaulle, Paris, won best small airline at the awards, revealed this week.

Condé Nast lauds over 1,200 names for the annual Readers’ Choice awards, which are published in full in the November edition of the magazine.

See the full list at http://www.concierge.com/

