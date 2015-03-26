This photo may convince you to never fly anything but Virgin America ever again

Nicholas Carlson

Earlier this week, I flew economy from New York to San Francisco on Virgin America.

From now on, Virgin America will be my preferred carrier for this route.

Want to know why?

Take a look at this photo I took of my laptop, mid-flight. Notice anything different?

MacBook laptop on an aeroplaneNicholas Carlson/Business Insider

Look again. It’s plugged in!

Plugged-in laptop on a Virgin America flightNicholas Carlson/Business Insider

That’s right. Virgin America has outlets under its seats — even in economy class. Here’s the outlet:

Plugged-in MacBook Air cordNicholas Carlson/Business Insider

I landed in San Francisco with a fully-charged iPhone, ready for a day of meetings and email. Until the other airlines catch up on this, I’m flying Virgin from now on, so long as it’s not too much more money.

NOW WATCH: What the Chinese saying ‘The ugly wife is a treasure at home’ actually means

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.