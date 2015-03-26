This photo may convince you to never fly anything but Virgin America ever again

Earlier this week, I flew economy from New York to San Francisco on Virgin America.

From now on, Virgin America will be my preferred carrier for this route.

Want to know why?

Take a look at this photo I took of my laptop, mid-flight. Notice anything different?

Look again. It’s plugged in!

That’s right. Virgin America has outlets under its seats — even in economy class. Here’s the outlet:

I landed in San Francisco with a fully-charged iPhone, ready for a day of meetings and email. Until the other airlines catch up on this, I’m flying Virgin from now on, so long as it’s not too much more money.

