Virgin America Has Named An aeroplane After Steve Jobs

Virgin America has named one of its aeroplanes “Stay Hungry, Stay Foolish” in honour of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, reports MacRumors.



Jobs saw the phrase in the Whole Earth catalogue in the 1970s and it stuck with him up to the day he delivered the Stanford commencement address:

On the back cover of their final issue was a photograph of an early morning country road, the kind you might find yourself hitchhiking on if you were so adventurous. Beneath it were the words: “Stay Hungry. Stay Foolish.” It was their farewell message as they signed off. Stay Hungry. Stay Foolish. And I have always wished that for myself. And now, as you graduate to begin anew, I wish that for you.

The plane, with tail number N845VA, received its name as a result of an internal naming competition and first flew last fall.

