Virgin America Gives Away Frequent Flier Points For "Check-Ins"

Virgin America, the tech-trendy airline, is now giving away frequent flier points in exchange for using your phone to “check-in” to its airport facilities, via a service called Topguest.



A fine gesture, we suppose, but at 25 Virgin “Elevate” points per check-in, you’ll have to make a lot of trips to the airport before you get much out of it.

Virgin America reward tickets begin at 2,500 points, but a random-sample flight we just looked at from JFK to SFO was almost 20,000 points.

