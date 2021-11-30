12 of Virgil Abloh’s most iconic celebrity looks

Fashion designer and creative powerhouse Virgil Abloh died on November 28 after a private two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of heart cancer.

Louis Vuitton and Off-White shared the news of Abloh’s death in a joint statement on Sunday.

“We are all shocked after this terrible news,” LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault said in the statement. “Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom.”

Abloh was named Louis Vuitton’s artistic director for menswear in 2018. As Business Insider previously reported, this made him one of the few Black people to lead a top fashion house and the first Black American to lead a French one.

During his career, Abloh’s unification of high fashion and streetwear changed the world of fashion and earned him celebrity fans.

Here are 12 of his most iconic fashion moments with celebrities over the years.