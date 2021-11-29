Kanye West, Donatella Versace, and Hailey Bieber are among celebrities paying tribute to Virgil Abloh

- Virgil Abloh, creative director of Louis Vuitton, died at age 41 on Sunday.
- The founder of Off-White battled a rare form of cancer he was diagnosed with in 2019.
- Public figures from the fashion world and celebrities are sharing their reactions to his death.
Donatella Versace, Vice President of Italian designer house Versace, wrote that she was “lost for words” to learn of Abloh’s death.
Captioning a photo of the pair alongside model Naomi Campbell, Versace said the founder of Off-White was an “innovator.”
“A creator for the history books. I am thinking of all your loved ones on this tragic day. Love, Donatella,” she added.
Hailey posted a never-before-seen photo of herself and Abloh during a dress fitting, and shared how grateful she was to have met him. “From walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me,” she added.
Justin had his own tribute to share upon learning of Abloh’s death.
Captioning a photo of Abloh, the 27-year-old wrote: “We lost a real one, rest in paradise king.”
“My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you,” Drake wrote in an Instagram tribute to his friend Abloh.
The rapper also wrote: “Love you eternally brother,” before thanking him “for everything.”
His post included a series of photos of the pair and finished with an image of his Abloh custom-designed private plane.
Abloh and West worked closely together for years — the fashion creator designed the artwork for the rapper’s 2007 album, “Graduation,” and later earned a Grammy nomination for creating the artistic vision for West and Jay-Z’s 2011 album, “Watch the Throne, Insider previously reported.
Fellow designer and creative Marc Jacobs shared a tribute to Abloh on his Instagram page. He sent his condolences to Abloh’s loved ones, family, friends, and coworkers.
“Rest In Peace and in Power dear Virgil,” Jacobs wrote. “Gone way too soon. Thank you for all you have given us.”
“His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched — he made everyone feel seen and special,” the model wrote. “He will be deeply missed, cherished, and celebrated by me and all the people and industries that have been lucky enough to work around & know the true supernova behind this man.”
“V taught me and all of us a very important lesson, although he knew he had only so long, he was bright, he was kind & he was full of love,” Jenner wrote. “We all need a little bit of Virgil in us. He leaves us with his influence, to create and change the world.”
Amanda Gorman, poet laureate, said Abloh’s “talent and soul will be sorely missed” in an Instagram tribute post.
Gorman included a photo from her Vogue cover shoot where she wore a dress designed by Abloh in honor of his grandmother.
“I count myself so privileged to have met you and to have worn such a beautiful piece by you designed in honor of your grandmother,” she wrote. “I knew then I was experiencing the honor of wearing a designer whose work transcends both past and present.”
Victoria Beckham, British designer and member of the Spice Girls, called Abloh “a true inspiration in so many ways” in an Instagram tribute post.
“Sending love and light to your beautiful family,” Beckham wrote. “We will all miss you so very much.”
“Many great times spent traveling the world and hanging out in hotel rooms working on the floor and going through Japanese magazines and laughing and talking about ideas,” Jones wrote, before sharing that his thoughts are with Abloh’s family and his wife Shannon.
“Even when the world felt sad, he brought laughter and color and beauty. The way he made a positive impact on anything he touched, and always pushed for his culture/the world is the reason why he was an angel on earth and one to so many,” Bella wrote. “The most beautiful warrior soul.”
“Your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever,” he wrote. “Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones.”
“You’re with the Master now, shine,” Williams added.
He shared more on Twitter, writing: “Too soon Virgil. You will be missed from this world man.”