Kanye West, Donatella Versace, and Hailey Bieber are among celebrities paying tribute to Virgil Abloh

Donatella Versace said the world lost a “fashion superstar.”

Donatella Versace, Vice President of Italian designer house Versace, wrote that she was “lost for words” to learn of Abloh’s death.

Captioning a photo of the pair alongside model Naomi Campbell, Versace said the founder of Off-White was an “innovator.”

“A creator for the history books. I am thinking of all your loved ones on this tragic day. Love, Donatella,” she added.