Kanye West, Donatella Versace, and Hailey Bieber are among celebrities paying tribute to Virgil Abloh

Maria Noyen
Creative Director Virgil Abloh acknowledges the audience during the Off-White Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2018 in Paris, France.
Virgil Abloh died on Sunday aged 41. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
  • Virgil Abloh, creative director of Louis Vuitton, died at age 41 on Sunday. 
  • The founder of Off-White battled a rare form of cancer he was diagnosed with in 2019. 
  • Public figures from the fashion world and celebrities are sharing their reactions to his death. 
Donatella Versace said the world lost a “fashion superstar.”

Donatella Versace, Vice President of Italian designer house Versace, wrote that she was “lost for words” to learn of Abloh’s death.

Captioning a photo of the pair alongside model Naomi Campbell, Versace said the founder of Off-White was an “innovator.”

“A creator for the history books. I am thinking of all your loved ones on this tragic day. Love, Donatella,” she added. 

Hailey Bieber said Abloh changed the way she “looked at street style and fashion.”
Virgil Abloh (R) and Hailey Baldwin backstage during The Fashion Awards 2017 in partnership with Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2017 in London, England.
Abloh designed Hailey’s wedding dress. Darren Gerrish/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
Hailey Bieber, who commissioned Abloh to design her gown for her 2019 wedding to Justin Bieber, called the designer “a once in a generation creative mind that is so rare,” in a tribute post on Instagram.

Hailey posted a never-before-seen photo of herself and Abloh during a dress fitting, and shared how grateful she was to have met him. “From walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me,” she added. 

Justin Bieber captioned his post in tribute to Abloh: “Rest in paradise king.”

Justin had his own tribute to share upon learning of Abloh’s death.

Captioning a photo of Abloh, the 27-year-old wrote: “We lost a real one, rest in paradise king.”

Drake said he planned to “touch the sky” 1,000 more times in honor of Abloh.

“My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you,” Drake wrote in an Instagram tribute to his friend Abloh.

The rapper also wrote: “Love you eternally brother,” before thanking him “for everything.”

His post included a series of photos of the pair and finished with an image of his Abloh custom-designed private plane. 

Kanye West dedicated Donda Live to Abloh.
Kanye West and Stylist Virgil Abloh pose after the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2018 in Paris, France.
Kanye West dedicated his Donda Live website to Abloh. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Kanye West posted a tribute to Abloh on his website, Donda Live. It read: “In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda.”

Abloh and West worked closely together for years — the fashion creator designed the artwork for the rapper’s 2007 album, “Graduation,” and later earned a Grammy nomination for creating the artistic vision for West and Jay-Z’s 2011 album, “Watch the Throne, Insider previously reported. 

Marc Jacobs sent his condolences to Abloh’s loved ones.

Fellow designer and creative Marc Jacobs shared a tribute to Abloh on his Instagram page. He sent his condolences to Abloh’s loved ones, family, friends, and coworkers. 

“Rest In Peace and in Power dear Virgil,” Jacobs wrote. “Gone way too soon. Thank you for all you have given us.”

 

Gigi Hadid called Abloh a “true supernova.”
Igi Hadid and Virgil Abloh attend the launch of Evian and Virgil Abloh’s limited-edition “One Drop can make a Rainbow” collection at Theatre National de Chaillot, Paris, on Monday February 25th
Hadid said she was heartbroken to hear of the loss of Abloh. Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for EVIAN
Gigi Hadid captioned a series of personal Instagram photos of herself and Abloh with a heartfelt message. 

“His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched — he made everyone feel seen and special,” the model wrote. “He will be deeply missed, cherished, and celebrated by me and all the people and industries that have been lucky enough to work around & know the true supernova behind this man.”

 

Kendall Jenner said Abloh’s private cancer battle explained the type of person he was: “He never wanted anyone to worry about him.”
Model Kendall Jenner and designer Virgil Abloh attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Jenner said those who knew Abloh were some of the ‘lucky ones.’ Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine
Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to share her own tribute to Abloh. She said people who had the privilege of knowing him were some of the “lucky ones.”

“V taught me and all of us a very important lesson, although he knew he had only so long, he was bright, he was kind & he was full of love,” Jenner wrote. “We all need a little bit of Virgil in us. He leaves us with his influence, to create and change the world.”

Poet Amanda Gorman called meeting Abloh “an honor” and shared a photo of a dress she wore that he designed and was inspired by his grandmother.

Amanda Gorman, poet laureate, said Abloh’s “talent and soul will be sorely missed” in an Instagram tribute post

Gorman included a photo from her Vogue cover shoot where she wore a dress designed by Abloh in honor of his grandmother. 

“I count myself so privileged to have met you and to have worn such a beautiful piece by you designed in honor of your grandmother,” she wrote. “I knew then I was experiencing the honor of wearing a designer whose work transcends both past and present.”

British designer and singer Victoria Beckham called Abloh “a true inspiration in so many ways.”

Victoria Beckham, British designer and member of the Spice Girls, called Abloh “a true inspiration in so many ways” in an Instagram tribute post.

“Sending love and light to your beautiful family,” Beckham wrote. “We will all miss you so very much.”

Dior Artistic Director Kim Jones called Abloh “one of the kindest people you could meet.”
Virgil Abloh and Kim Jones attend the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2018 in Paris, France
Kim Jones reminisced on times spent traveling the world with Abloh. Francois Durand/Getty Images for Dior
British designer and artistic director of Dior Menswear, Kim Jones, said Abloh was “one of the kindest people you could meet” in an Instagram tribute. 

“Many great times spent traveling the world and hanging out in hotel rooms working on the floor and going through Japanese magazines and laughing and talking about ideas,” Jones wrote, before sharing that his thoughts are with Abloh’s family and his wife Shannon. 

Bella Hadid said Abloh “was someone for everyone.”
Model Bella Hadid and Stylist Virgil Abloh attend the Virgil Abloh 'Efflorescence' Exhibition Preview at Kreo Gallery on January 14, 2020 in Paris, France.
Bella Hadid said she was ‘at a loss’ to hear of Abloh’s death. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Model Bella Hadid took to Instagram to share her thoughts on Abloh’s death. She said he “made every person he came across feel special in whatever way he possibly could.”

“Even when the world felt sad, he brought laughter and color and beauty. The way he made a positive impact on anything he touched, and always pushed for his culture/the world is the reason why he was an angel on earth and one to so many,” Bella wrote. “The most beautiful warrior soul.”

Pharrell Williams called Abloh a “thoughtful creative genius.”
DJ Virgil Abloh performs as G-Star RAW and Pharrell Williams open its flagship store on Fifth Avenue on June 1, 2016 in New York City.
Abloh performed at Williams’s flagship store collaboration with G-Star Raw in 2016. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for G-Star
Singer and fashion designer Pharell Williams called Abloh a “kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius” in a tribute post on Twitter. 

“Your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever,” he wrote. “Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones.”

“You’re with the Master now, shine,” Williams added. 

Idris Elba posted a black square on his Instagram.
Idris Elba (L) and Virgil Abloh attend the Louis Vuitton and Virgil Abloh London Pop-Up on October 19, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
Elba posted a black square on his Instagram in honor of Abloh. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
British actor Idris Elba posted a blank black square to his Instagram page and captioned it “Virgil” in honor of the designer. 

He shared more on Twitter, writing: “Too soon Virgil. You will be missed from this world man.”

Maria Noyen