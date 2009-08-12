Viral Waterslide Video Actually Promo For Microsoft Germany





One of the best fake stunt videos we’ve seen in a while: This “Megawoosh” video that’s racked up more than 1.2 million views on YouTube.

And just like a series of these types of videos that made waves last year, it’s really just a promo that’s loosely (at best) connected at all to the stunt. Marketing firm MRM admitted in a press release sent to NewTeeVee: “We developed Megaswoosh as a viral campaign for Microsoft Germany.”

Probably not going to sell any copies of Windows 7 or Office, but still, fun to watch.

How was it made? NewTeeVee explains:

As some bloggers guessed, it’s a case of creative compositing, meaning that the clip we get to see is based on multiple elements that were combined together to create a final video. A stuntman slides down the slide, secured by a rope. Then there’s a body flying through the air, which is animated. And finally, the big splash. “He actually jumped from a wooden ramp into the pool,” explained [marketing guy Maik] Koenigs. Of course, you don’t get to see any of this in the final clip, thanks to careful editing that makes it look like a single take.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.