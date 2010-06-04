The Most Watched Videos In May

Nike’s “Write the Future” commercial was the most watched non-music video for May 2010.The full-length ad managed to crack the the top 100 of all videos in only two weeks — a rare feat for a non-music clip.



Viewers also loved the smoking toddler video, Britain’s Got Talent new star, and watching other people getting hurt.

FailBlog, which posts videos of funny accidents, has four videos with over 14 million views in the top 100.

More highlights:

Toyota scores with a viral ad for its Sienna Swagger Wagon.

A new tween sensation is taking over YouTube – Greyson Chance has two amateurish singing videos with over 6 million views. (Watch out, Bieber).

There are three soccer related clips in the top 10 most watched non-music videos. The World Cup will surely bring more soccer highlights and cool Nike ads that will go viral in June.

Music clips continue to be a majority of the videos watched, with Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and Miley Cyrus as the most popular artists.

Data Provided By TubeMogul

