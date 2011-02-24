"The Chronicles Of Rick Roll": A REAL Movie Starring Antoine Dodson And Double Rainbow Guy

So, this is real: Antoine Dodson and the Double Rainbow guy are starring in a film called “The Chronicles of Rick Roll” with a bunch of other viral video stars.



We just got off the phone with the producer of the film, Andrew Fischer of Nurv.com, and he assured us “the movie is not a prank” and that it’s not just one elaborate “rick roll.” He’s been planning this film for over six months now, and he’s aiming for a theatrical release.

“Instead of going to Hollywood for expensive A-list actors, why not sign people on with a name who command an audience?” Fischer told us.

Fischer went on to say that the movie will be an “epic comedy,” and that a longer trailer will be released soon to reveal more details of the film.

“A lot of people will be very surprised by the plot,” said Fischer.

Here’s the full list of viral video stars in “The Chronicles of Rick Roll”:

Antoine Dodson (Bed Intruder Song)

Bear Vasquez (aka the Double Rainbow guy)

Ben Schulz (aka Leeroy Jenkins)

Brian Collins (aka the Boom Goes The Dynamite kid)

Stephen & Jack Quire (Freakout Kid and Brother)

Gary Brolsma (aka the Numa Numa guy)

And here’s the trailer for “The Chronicles of Rick Roll”:

