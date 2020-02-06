A California wildlife protection group went viral after filming 13 adorable seconds of a coyote and badger playing together at night

Peninsula Open Space Trust

A video posted by the Peninsula Open Space Trust filmed a coyote and badger playing together near a highway in Gilroy, California.

The video, which quickly went viral, is the first from the San Francisco Bay area to capture this type of interaction, according to the organisation.

Peninsula Open Space Trust captured the footage as apart of its program to document animal behaviour near highways.

A new video is making the rounds online that shows a coyote and badger playing together in a pipe near a highway in Gilroy, California.

The video, posted on Twitter by Peninsula Open Space Trust, captures the moment a coyote bounces around the entrance of the pipe in what seems like a playful attempt to entice the badger to follow. The badger slinks behind the coyote down the tunnel.

Our wildlife cameras spotted a #coyote and #badger together — the first time this type of behavior has been captured in the San Francisco #BayArea.https://t.co/YDcnhyiWL1 pic.twitter.com/qZQgcbwtTk — Open Space Trust (@POST_fans) February 4, 2020

This is the first time an interaction such as this was caught on camera in the San Francisco bay area, according to the organisation.

The footage is part of a project the that non-profit, which aims to protect open spaces for wildlife, conducted in order to show how animals interact with major roadways near the southern tip of the Santa Cruz Mountains, according to Gizmodo.

The program also filmed other animals including skunks, bobcats, and raccoons, but this video depicts a known pairing of animal teamwork that combines the hunting skills of badgers and coyotes, according to 2016 article from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

