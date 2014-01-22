This Video Of Stormtroopers Twerking Is Going Totally Viral

Like Darth Vader said, “The Empire has a legion of loyal soldiers that are in endless supply.”

They’ve also got killer dance moves.

There’s an incredible music video of “Star Wars” Stormtroopers twerking in the streets — an impressive feat considering those stifling suits — that’s going viral on YouTube. In three days, it’s snagged roughly half a million views.

Created by Scott Winn and Brenden Bytheway, the video shows Stormtroopers dancing to escape the stress of working under Darth Vader’s brutal command.

Here’s how it goes down.

Two Stormtroopers greet each other in the street. One is carrying a boombox. Nice.

Then they meet up with three others in a back alleyway.

Instead of salutes, they exchange daps and body-checks. Is that protocol?

Then they dance. According to one performer in the behind-the-scenes video, “The worst case scenario is that you pinch your crotch.”

The infamous twerk happens. Making Miley proud.

The choreographer, Jason Celaya, said he wanted the routine to be not “too serious of hip-hop.” So, he borrowed some moves from Beyoncé and Britney Spears. There’s even a shout-out to “Single Ladies.”

The best part is when all five Stormtroopers shoot imaginary E-11 blaster rifles.

The dance party is cut short, however, when an unexpected guest crashes.

It’s Darth Vader! He uses the Force to float their boombox in the air and warns them, “Your twerking caused a great disturbance in the Force.”

The behind-the-scenes video is almost as wonderful as the final product, and is worth checking out. It takes a look at the choreography and costuming, and reveals the filmmakers’ greatest fears.

“If Luke flies in here and blows us up with the X-Wing, that’s obviously the worst,” producer Brenden Bytheway said.

Here’s the video in its entirety:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.