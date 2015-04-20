This viral video from Microsoft on how girls feel about science is fantastic

A YouTube video Microsoft released last month called “Girls Do Science” has gone viral, with over 2.1 million views.

In celebration of International Women’s Day and Women’s History month, Microsoft talked to a bunch of girls about how they feel about science.

Short answer: they love it. They were building their own websites, robots or computers and one girl even built a gadget that opened her fridge door.

But then, they started feeling like science and tech was a boy’s thing. The role models, the TV ads, lots of things seemed to show mostly boys doing it. Girls started quitting their robotics classes. And sometimes people would just outright tell them, “Isn’t that for boys?”

If you want to understand what the problem is with the lack of women in tech (and the related issue: sexism in tech), this video explains it, from the girls themselves.

Hopefully, by the time they grow up and head to college, they will no longer feel this way.

