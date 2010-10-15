From Viral Video To TV Deal: Funny Or Die Gets A Pilot Order

Comedy video website Funny or Die has a pilot deal in place with TBS for a show called “Undercover Karaoke,” Deadline reported.



Funny or Die will produce the half-hour long, hidden camera pilot that essentially mashes up the concepts behind hit shows “Punk’D” and “Undercover Boss.” The show is a spin off of a Funny or Die viral hit called “Undercover Karaoke with Jewel” in which the singer disguises herself as a shy karaoke bar patron only to belt out Jewel songs to the delight of the crowd.

With over 3.3 million views and an easily repeatable premise, it’s no surprise the viral video could become a hit TV show. Watch the viral hit featuring Jewel below:



Undercover Karaoke with Jewel from Jewel

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.