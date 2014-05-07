Viral Video Star And Environmental Campaigner To Head Greenpeace USA

Greenpeace USA has named a new executive director.

Annie Leonard, a longtime environmental activist, investigator and former toxics campaigner for Greenpeace International, will replace Phil Radford, who is stepping down after five years.

A board member for Public Citizen and the Global Alliance for Incincerator Alternatives, Leonard is best known as the creator of an animated viral video, The Story of Stuff, about the hidden costs of consumer goods.

That video spawned The Story of Stuff Project, which has released 8 more videos that have been viewed some 40 million times. Leonard also turned the idea into a best-selling book. In a press release, Greenpeace praised her “abilities to build networks across communities and break down complex problems into simple stories.”

Nevertheless, Leonard does not at first glance seem an obvious fit for the job. While the organisation, which has an annual budget of $US40 million and approximately 600 staffers, was originally seeking someone with “proven senior management experience,” Leonard’s LinkedIn profile does not appear to include such work.

That said, her video is highly enlightening. Have a look:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here she is on “The Colbert Report” in 2010.



The Colbert Report

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Indecision Political Humour,The Colbert Report on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.