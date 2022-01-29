A viral TikTok video appears to show how a McDonald’s Big Mac is made

A TikTok account has been sharing behind-the-scenes details about McDonald’s most popular menu items. Associated Press

A TikToker who claimed to be a McDonald’s employee shared how Big Macs are made.

The video broke down the process, from toasting each bun to properly stacking the burger.

The TikTok account previously went viral for showing how McDonald’s prepares its eggs for breakfast sandwiches.

This month, a TikTok account called @essentialmcdonalds uploaded a video that amassed more than 1.9 million likes and 6.9 million views at the time of publication. The TikTok account has more than 638,000 followers who watch its videos for glimpses into the McDonald’s kitchen.

The TikTok user claimed that employees use separate toasters to warm the three buns, referred to as the “crown,” “club,” and “heel.” The crown and heel refer to the top and bottom buns, respectively, while the club means the middle bread piece.

Each piece of bread is toasted on each side before being transferred to a square take-out box.

“You put your buns in the box. Your crown’s on the top, your heels on the bottom, and your club’s on top of your crown,” the TikToker said. They continued that employees add “one shot” of Big Mac sauce to the club and the heel, but they used three squirts per bun instead.

Then they added a handful of dehydrated onions and around a half-ounce of lettuce onto the club and heel pieces. Two pickles were placed onto the club, while a slice of cheese went on the heel. The two pieces of meat were added last.

The TikToker then said that the “most challenging” part of the process of transferring to the now-assembled club portion on top of the heel.

A representative for McDonald’s did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

