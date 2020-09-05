A teen's audition video is going viral on TikTok after her mother fell through the ceiling behind her

@lizjsm_/TikTok Liz San Millan was practicing for an audition when her mother crashed through the ceiling behind her.

Liz San Millen is going viral for a TikTok video in which her mother makes an unexpected appearance – by falling through the ceiling in the background.

The 18-year-old, who is moving to New York to study musical theatre, was filming herself singing in preparation for upcoming auditions when her mother fell from the attic.

The video has over 6 million views and is getting attention from established TikTok stars.

San Millen says her mother is “fine” and loving viral fame.

Liz San Millan was preparing for her move from Texas to New York, where she plans to study musical theatre, when she unintentionally went viral on TikTok.

The 18-year-old was filming herself singing â€” practicing for auditions that will determine her placement in classes at the New York Conservatory of Dramatic Arts â€” when her mother’s leg suddenly crashed through the ceiling in the background.

“I heard this really loud noise and I turned around and see her leg plunge into my room,” San Millan told Insider. “It was crazy.”

The fall, San Millan says, happened after an ill-fated step off a wooden beam in the attic. Her mother had been searching for luggage to bring to New York when she inadvertently stepped onto unstable attic flooring.

“In the video, you can kind of see the irritation in my face because I told my mum I was filming and I could hear her banging around up there looking for stuff,” she recalled. “Then she tripped over her flip flops and fell through.”

In less than a week, the video was viewed over 6.5 million times, and even TikTok’s high profile content creators are taking notice.

“WHY DIDN’T SHE SAY ANYTHING,” TikTok star and comedian Brittany Broski, better known as “Kombucha Girl,” commented.

“Your mum is the star of the show,” another commenter quipped, to which San Millan replied, “Yes, she is.”

Concerned viewers demanded a follow-up video, and the aspiring performer delivered.

“She’s fine, by the way,” San Millan assured viewers. “What a woman. Didn’t even get a bruise.”

While the footage of the event was “awesome,” she said, the unexpected cameo in her video “scared the crap out of [her].”

San Millan’s mother, however, is fully enjoying her viral fame.

“My mum’s been going on my TikTok and replying to some of the comments,” the teenager told Insider.

The ceiling has not yet been repaired, but San Millan insists her father is “working on it.”

