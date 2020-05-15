A 'Twilight' reader pointed out how many times Stephanie Meyer used the word 'chuckled' in the first book, and fans can't stop laughing

Kaitlyn Kolesaire/TikTokA ‘Twilight’ fan made a TikTok that shows how often Stephanie Meyer used the word ‘chuckled’ in her novel.
- Fans of the “Twilight” series are rereading the first instalment of Stephanie Meyer’s series in anticipation of the release of “Midnight Sun.”
- Kaitlyn Kolesaire recently read the first book again and noticed that Meyer used the word “chuckled” a lot.
- Kolesaire made a TikTok video to show how often Meyer used the word, pointing to 12 different times the author wrote “chuckled” in the book.
- The hilarious video had over 500,000 views at the time of writing, as well as 1,400 comments from fellow readers reveling in the discovery.
- “Midnight Sun” tells the story of “Twilight” from Edward Cullen’s perspective rather than Bella Swan’s.
- The book was put on hold after it was famously leaked online in 2008, but it will finally be released on August 4, 2020.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
@kkolesairehE ChUcKLeD +- ##foryoupage##foryou##twilight##viral##keepingbusy##quarantine##edwardcullen##boredathome##fyp##funny##teamedward
- Read more:
- ‘Midnight Sun,’ Stephenie Meyer’s leaked ‘Twilight’ novel that she put on indefinite hold, is finally getting a release in 2020 and fans are ecstatic
- 19 things you didn’t know about ‘Twilight’
- Every single Robert Pattinson movie, ranked
- THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Twilight’ 12 years later
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.