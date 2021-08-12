A viral TikTok says a man ‘harassed’ and made transphobic comments toward two women in a Florida Goodwill

A viral TikTok video alleges a man in a Florida Goodwill location ‘harassed’ two women in the store. Joni Hanebutt/Shutterstock

A TikTok creator went viral with a video showing how a man “harassed” her and another woman in a Florida Goodwill store. Footage shows the man call one woman a “freak” and “transsexual” before following them out of the store.

The original clip was posted on Sunday and has gone viral on the platform, amassing 24 million views and 6 million likes. The TikTok creator, Sammy Rose, who goes by the handle @yikesammy and has over 220,000 followers on the app, is known for making lip-sync videos and sharing snapshots of her hanging with friends.

In the video, a man with long blond hair wearing a tank top appears to follow two people around a Goodwill store while making disparaging comments toward them. One of the two people was recording the scene.

The incident took place in a Lauderhill, Florida, Goodwill location, the video’s description says. Insider could not reach the store for comment on Thursday afternoon.

At the start of the video, Rose, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, overlaid the text, “watch me and my cousin get harassed at goodwill [sic],” adding a sarcastic heart-eyes emoji.

“Back the f— up,” the person who appears to be filming the TikTok says at the beginning of the clip, as the man peers toward the camera from across a rack of clothing.

In response, the man starts intensely wagging his tongue at the camera.

Then, the person behind the camera threatens to call the police when a Goodwill employee appeared to come to speak with the man, who said that he needed “a hug.”

Speaking to the employee, the man can be heard talking about one of the women behind the camera.

“She started, he started, he, she, Caitlyn Jenner is my hero,” the man says.

The TikTok then cuts to a new scene, where the man can be heard appearing to call one of the two women a “freak.”

After one person can be heard saying the man “swung at two girls, get a grip,” he replied: “You’re not a girl, you’re transsexual… adios, freak.”

The two women then attempt to leave the Goodwill store when the man appears to follow them out. Multiple employees then try to stop him.

“Please, I’m going to ask you nicely … let them go,” one employee says as the man can be seen following them outside.

The clip ends with the two women appearing to get into their car.

In a follow-up video posted Wednesday, Rose said that neither she nor her cousin identifies as transgender. The man was trying to “get a reaction out of us,” Rose said.

According to the follow-up clip, the incident began after the man, who had allegedly already been causing a stir in the store by demanding to use the fitting rooms even though they were closed, asked the two if they wanted to see his “Michael Jackson dance” and they told him to leave them alone.

The Daily Dot reported that someone who appeared to be the same man previously sparked real-life controversy in August 2020, when he allegedly walked shirtless and maskless into the beauty store Ulta and used an ableist slur towards an employee. Insider was unable to identify the man.

Goodwill did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

