The Most Viral Photos From The Sochi Olympics

Twitter has released its list of the most viral photos from each day of the Sochi Olympics.

We filtered out the corporate promotional images and photos that were not actually from Sochi (e.g. Bansky Olympics art). What’s left is a series of photos that do a pretty good job of retelling the story of the Winter Olympics.

Day 1: Athletes were beginning to arrive in Sochi. Japanese figure skater Akiko Suzuki tweeted this photo of the Olympic rings.

Day 2: ESPN tweeted this photo of Team USA during the opening ceremony.

230 athletes, 1 nation. Team USA is ready to represent at the Winter Olympics. pic.twitter.com/8xhsbb3JdM

— ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2014

Day 3: On day three the problems with the construction at the Sochi Olympics hit a peak when American bobsledder Johnny Quinn got stuck in a bathroom.

…With no phone to call for help, I used my bobsled push training to break out. #SochiJailBreak pic.twitter.com/apZRefgvCO

— Johnny Quinn (@JohnnyQuinnUSA) February 8, 2014

Day 4: This photo of Jamie Anderson celebrating her gold medal was the most viral photo of the fourth day.

The first woman to ever win Olympic gold in snowboard slopestyle is @Jme_Anderson! pic.twitter.com/DlLzmBzZuQ

— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 10, 2014

Day 5: Alex Bilodeau celebrated his gold medal with his brother who has cerebral palsey, leading to this photo.

GOLD for Alex Bilodeau, the 1st person to successfully defend Olympic gold in freestyle skiing http://t.co/PUL3Cu8fDP pic.twitter.com/ZFPEGdebCW

— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2014

Day 6: The lack of locker rooms at the hockey rink led to this photo of the Swiss hockey goalie falling off a golf cart.

What happens when the locker rooms aren’t in the rink #SochiProblems pic.twitter.com/9cUQ0D2bbC

— Goalie Ways (@GoalieWays) February 11, 2014

Day 7: Shaun White took this photo during the opening ceremony but it didn’t go viral until day 7.

Day 8: This fan at the Olympics was having trouble with her camera.

A woman attempting to take a picture at a hockey game in Sochi today. This may be one of my favourite pics ever. pic.twitter.com/x2X20ebCdq

— Bryan Wood (@bryanwx) February 13, 2014

Day 9: Canada rolled over Austria in its second game.

Day 10: TJ Oshie became a household name after single-handedly taking down Russia during a dramatic overtime shootout.

T.J. Oshie became legend in Sochi by netting ALL FOUR of Team USA’s goals in a shootout vs. Russia. pic.twitter.com/TidnOIo9Py

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 16, 2014

Day 11: This photo of Phil Kessel continued the viral run for ice hockey.

.@PKessel81 produced the first hat trick by an American player in the #Olympics since John LeClair in 2002. pic.twitter.com/T3EpfgSyPA

— NHL (@NHL) February 16, 2014

Day 12: Meryl Davis and Charlie White won gold.