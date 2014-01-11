Blogger Explains Internet's Freak Out Over Photo Of Him Doing His Daughter's Hair

Los Angeles-based parenting blogger Doyin Richards sparked an unexpected controversy when he uploaded this picture of himself with his daughters back in October.

Richards snapped the photo when his wife was running late for work and asked him to take care of his older daughter’s hair before bringing her to school. Since their younger daughter would likely get upset if he left her alone during the hair styling, he put her in an Ergo carrier and strapped her to his chest.

“During the process, I thought, ‘There’s no way my wife will believe me if I don’t take a picture of this.’ That’s when I set my camera up, put it on a 10-second timer, and took the photo you’re looking at right now,” Richards wrote on his blog, Daddy Doin’ Work. “I emailed the photo to her with the caption ‘Boom,’ and we both got a good laugh out of it.”

“Little did I know how interesting things were about to become.”

The photo went viral almost instantly, receiving more than 452,000 “likes” on Facebook and drawing plenty of commenters offering their opinions — some that were extremely nasty. For every person complimenting Richards on his fatherly prowess, there was a sexist or racist (or both) comment to follow.

“The picture stirs emotion for a few reasons,” Richards explained to Yahoo Shine.

“The media doesn’t portray fathers as caregivers. We’re seen as bumbling fools trying to figure out parenthood, or macho men pushing their kids into the NFL. The other issue is that there’s a stereotype that black fathers are deadbeats.”

“OK buddy, cute picture. Now why don’t you hand the children back to their mum so you can go back to selling drugs or your bootleg rap CDs?” – See more at: http://daddydoinwork.com/dreamin/#sthash.OmnsuxN2.dpuf

But Richards says that the fact that this photo went viral really says something about our culture today.

He argues on his blog that in real life, dads like him aren’t that uncommon: “I have a dream that people will view a picture like this and not think it’s such a big deal. I start to get a little uncomfortable when people want to start planning parade routes for me because of it. Somewhere there’s a dad doing the exact same thing for his daughters…There are plenty of good, involved dads out there.”

He also questions whether a similar picture — with a woman instead of a man — would have elicited the same reaction.

“Until we can get to the point where men and women can complete the same parenting tasks and the reactions are the same, we will have problems,” Richards added. “These behaviours should be expected of mums and dads. No exceptions.”

Still, Richards manages to keep it light on his blog, despite the controversy.

“I need to step up my hair game,” he joked. “I’ll have you know that the end result was a semi-lumpy ponytail. I need to create something a little more advanced…Doing a girl’s hair nicely takes practice, but I’ll get there eventually.”

