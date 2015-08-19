Thousands of people on Facebook were duped into thinking this beautiful bride was Jennifer Aniston

After news broke of actress Jennifer Aniston’s wedding to actor Justin Theroux, thousands of people online began sharing a photo of who they thought was Aniston, standing in a beautiful gown with her back facing the camera.

There was just one problem — it wasn’t her.

The photo was posted on Facebook fan page devoted to Aniston, where it racked up over 300,000 likes and 27,000 shares, Cosmopolitan reported.

Here’s the post.

Facebook users immediately began congratulating the couple and commenting about how beautiful Aniston looked in her dress.

Not everyone was as convinced. People began noting that the woman in the picture looked physically different from Aniston. Some even pointed out that the woman in the photo doesn’t have a reflection in the mirror, which might indicate the image had been edited to hide the dress-wearer’s true identity.

Turns out, the image is from an advertisement for the wedding dress, not a picture from Aniston’s wedding as Facebook users initially believed.

Photos from the real Aniston and Theroux wedding still have not been released.

The dress, which was designed by Israeli designer Dimitrius Dalia, can even be purchased online, Cosmopolitan also reports. For $US206.17, you can look just like Jennifer Aniston didn’t on her wedding day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.