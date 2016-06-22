A mum used this photo of her 3-year-old to make a powerful statement about gun control

When a mother found her three-year-old daughter standing on the toilet, she thought it would make for a funny photo to share with her husband.

But Stacey Feeley, from Michigan, broke down when her daughter told her that she was actually practicing a lockdown drill she learned at her preschool in case of an attack by a gunman.



“At that moment all innocence of what I thought my three-year-old possessed was gone,” Feeley wrote on Facebook.

In her post, which has since been picked up by CNN and CBS, Feeley called out politicians and urged them to act:

“This is your child, your children, your grandchildren, your great grand children and future generations to come. They will live their lives and grow up in this world based on your decisions.”

Feeley’s powerful note continued:

“No one thinks gun control will be 100% crime control. But maybe, just maybe, it helps 1% or 2% or 50%? Who knows unless we try?”

Feeley’s post came only a few days after 29-year old Omar Mateen carried out the worst mass shooting in American history at a gay Orlando nightclub, Pulse, killing 49 people and wounding dozens more.

Four pieces of gun control legislation proposed by members of Congress in the wake of the Orlando shooting failed to pass the Senate on Monday evening.

As of this writing, the photo has been shared over 14,000 times and garnered over 1,200 comments.

NOW WATCH: These are some of the things Donald Trump has taken credit for



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.