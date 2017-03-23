The inspiring Tube sign everyone is sharing after the Westminster attack ... is fake

LONDON — In the aftermath of Wednesday’s terror attack in Westminster, which left four dead and dozens injured, British MPs have been making statements and offering condolences in Parliament.

Addressing Prime Minister Theresa May, Simon Hoare, the MP for Dorset North asked: “Would my right honourable friend agree with these words, written by a worker on the London Underground yesterday afternoon, penned on a public notice board shortly after the events?”

He continued: “My judgment is that he or she speaks for the whole country, irrespective of faith or creed, when they wrote: ‘All terrorists are politely reminded that this is London, and that whatever you do to us, we will drink tea and jolly well carry on.'”

Theresa May replied warmly: “I think that is a wonderful tribute, and in a very simple way I think has encapsulated everything that everybody in this house has said today.”

It’s a lovely sentiment, but there’s one problem: The sign doesn’t exist.

It’s a fake.

An image purporting to be a public noticeboard on the London Underground has been circulating on social media following yesterday’s attack, often being shared hundreds or thousands of times.

But it’s not real.

A dead giveaway are the letters: Look closely, and you’ll see that repeated letters are identical, without any of the variance you see in real handwritten messages.

It appears to have been created with an online fake Tube sign generator, which you can play with here. You can make it say literally anything you want. Some of the versions floating around have also had extra filters applied to disguise the fact they’re fake.

(The original photo is available to view on Flickr. It was taken back in 2007.)

In her first speech to the House of Commons after the attack, Theresa May told MPs: “Yesterday, an act of terrorism tried to silence our democracy but today we meet as normal. As generations have done before us and future generations will continue to do, to deliver a simple message: we are not afraid.

“Our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism.

“We know that democracy and the values it entails will always prevail.”

A candlelit vigil will take place at Trafalgar Square on Thursday to show solidarity with the attack victims.

