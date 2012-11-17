Best Ad Of The Day: A Luxuriously Remastered Version Of The Viral 'Fenton' Dog Chase Video

The viral YouTube hit of a British man running after his dog, Fenton, who is causing a stampede of deer in a local park, has been remastered for wireless network 4GEE, as if it were shot in hi-def.



The new ad, created by agency Poke and Passion Pictures, remade the now-famous YouTube video (which has been seen 7.4 million times) into a Hollywood-style movie scene. Sweeping shots of London’s Richmond Park are shown, the pack of deer Fenton is chasing has expanded to include a dinosaur, and the sound in the video is now epic and dramatic.

“As there is arguably no YouTube video more epic than ‘Fenton,’ we wanted to make it even more epic by creating our own remastered version—so it can be enjoyed on the go on superfast 4G, in all its epic glory,” EE’s brand director Spencer McHugh tells “Marketing Week.”

Here’s the remastered ad, with the tagline “YouTube is epic on superfast #4GEE”: And here’s the original YouTube video:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.