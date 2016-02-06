The police officer and the kids whose basketball game he refused to break up are going to hang out courtside at an NBA game

In January, Gainesville Police officer Bobby White was called to break up a group of neighbourhood kids who were playing basketball in the street. Instead, he joined in the game.

After the video went viral, the nearby Orlando Magic called White and invited him and the kids to a game. White caught the kids’ reaction on video. They could not be more excited.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Carl Mueller

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.