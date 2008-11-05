VIP Voters: Celebrities, They're Just Like Us

We all know that Obama, Biden, McCain and Palin voted this morning. (Wonder who they voted for?) But what about Hollywood celebrities and New York moguls? Who was spotted pulling the lever for democracy?



Diddy voted in Midtown Manhattan, according to MTV News, which has the video to prove it below.

[O]nce Sean Combs entered the Coalition School for Social Change, his polling station in Midtown Manhattan, his visit to the voting booth probably clocked in at around eight minutes. And during those eight minutes, Diddy did what he does best: electrify the room. Sullen, drowsy would-be voters were jolted awake. Frowns and droopy eyes were quickly replaced with smiles, hugs and flash photography. Combs was cordial and friendly as many, including an 80-year-old fellow marathon-runner, struck up conversation with the entertainment titan.

As he was ushered into the booth, Diddy asked, “Don’t I need to sign in first?”

“Yes, yes, of course,” an attendant sheepishly admitted, obviously having been so swept off her feet that she forgot to direct him to the sign-in table.

When Combs exited the voting booth, he let out a resounding “Yeah!”

And so it was done. Diddy came. He saw. He voted. And in doing so, he’s made history. Sometimes making history involves a short wait in line.







Even Anna Wintour waited in line to vote in Soho. We assume she pulled the lever once she got indoors.

The LA Times has a rundown of more celebrity voters: Pete Wentz, lead singer for Fall Out Boy, showed up at his polling centre in Beverly Hills, Calif., which turned out to be the garage of a private home. The longtime Obama and Joe Biden supporter who also rallied against a California proposition that would ban gay marriage, said his vote “feels important.”

“I don’t usually go out of my way to indoctrinate people or tell people, ‘You should do this because of me, or you shouldn’t do this because of me,’ but I think it’s important for people to get out there,” said the 29-year-old rocker. His pregnant wife, singer Ashlee Simpson, wasn’t with him, but Wentz said she would be out later to vote.

For Wentz, the vote for Biden for vice president was more than important — it was personal.

“I would not be standing here actually in reality at all because my parents met working for Biden,” he said. “They met on the campaign, so they have this particular affection for Joe. He came to their wedding. If it weren’t for Joe Biden, I would not exist as a human being.”

Singer and actress Brandy was in Manhattan on Monday to promote her upcoming album, but planned to fly back to Los Angeles to cast her vote for Obama.

“Our world is changing. It’s changing right now, and I’m so happy to contribute to that,” she said. “I am excited, and I’m going to take a picture of it.”

Country star Taylor Swift, who declined to say whether she was voting for Obama or John McCain, waited in a long line a few days ago to vote with her mother in Tennessee — and was so happy, she recorded the event for one of her video blogs.

“I was really excited because I got to vote,” the multiplatinum singer said in a weekend interview. “I early voted, and I was really excited to be able to do that, and it was really something that I was looking forward to all year, ever since I turned 18, so that was really fun.”

Usher, who was one of Obama’s most active celebrity supporters, said young people like Swift were energized by this year’s election, and he credited Obama for connecting with that particular voting bloc.

“This campaign has definitely engaged youth on a level like none other. Like never ever before,” the 29-year-old entertainer said Monday night. “Now something has truly happened to make a difference. We now recognise that we have a voice. We now recognise that through service we can make a difference. And you can speak up.”

Meanwhile, back in New York, Tim Robbins was shocked to see that his name was not on voter lists.

NY Times: The actor Tim Robbins, looked dejected and annoyed around 10:30 a.m., as he was sitting in a folding chair at the McBurney YMCA at 125 West 14th Street, one of the more than 1,300 polling places throughout New York City.

Mr. Robbins said that he had been surprised and dismayed to learn that he was not in the voter lists that are printed and bound before the election. “The issue is that they removed my name from the voting rolls,” he said. “My name was there for the primaries.”

Mr. Robbins expressed frustration. “The poll workers here know me,” he said. “I’ve been voting here 15 years.” He said the poll worker remembered seeing his name on the list during the primary.

Mr. Robbins, 50, is a New York City native and has voted at the same polling place since 1997. He and his longtime partner, the actress Susan Sarandon, have long been active in liberal causes and have urged voters to fight against disenfranchisement.

More celebrity voters from around the blogosphere: Ben Affleck; Charles Schumer, Mayor Bloomberg and Eliot Spitzer; Nouriel Roubini and Christy Turlington (only in New York); Hayden Pannettiere; and Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. Oh, and Monica Lewinsky.



