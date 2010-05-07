LAST CHANCE - Win A Round At TPC Sawgrass!

Only days left to win a VIP round at TPC Sawgrass, home of the Players Championship.  
Sweepstakes ends 5/10/10…ENTER NOW!

Golf’s greatest stage. The famous island green. And you!

Business Insider and Golf.com are sending one lucky reader — and guest — to Ponte Vedra, FL, for a VIP golf experience, including:

  • Unforgettable round of golf on the TPC Stadium Course
  • personalised locker and practice area with nameplate
  • VIP tour of the new TPC Clubhouse
  • TOUR Academy instruction prior to round
  • Personal walking caddie with YOUR name on the bib
  • 1st tee announcement
  • Shot on #17 filmed with video analysis and personal website to access analysis
  • Lunch in VIP dining area
  • Lodging at nearby Embassy Suites Hotel

Sweepstakes ends May 10, 2010 (11:59PM EST). ENTER NOW!

