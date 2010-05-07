LAST CHANCE - Win A Round At TPC Sawgrass!

Only days left to win a VIP round at TPC Sawgrass, home of the Players Championship.
Sweepstakes ends 5/10/10…ENTER NOW!
Golf’s greatest stage. The famous island green. And you!
Business Insider and Golf.com are sending one lucky reader — and guest — to Ponte Vedra, FL, for a VIP golf experience, including:
- Unforgettable round of golf on the TPC Stadium Course
- personalised locker and practice area with nameplate
- VIP tour of the new TPC Clubhouse
- TOUR Academy instruction prior to round
- Personal walking caddie with YOUR name on the bib
- 1st tee announcement
- Shot on #17 filmed with video analysis and personal website to access analysis
- Lunch in VIP dining area
- Lodging at nearby Embassy Suites Hotel
Sweepstakes ends May 10, 2010 (11:59PM EST). ENTER NOW!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.