Violent Riots Erupt In Argentina After Soccer Team Suffers Devastating Loss

Vancouver-esque riots broke out in Buenos Aires last night after River Plate was relegated to the Argentine second division for the first time in its 110-year history.



From the AP:

Violence broke a minute before the match was over. Angry fans pelted players with objects from the stands, and police replied with high-powered fire hoses with some fans climbing fences topped with razor wire.

As fans were pounded with jets of water, River Plate’s players huddled on the pitch, many in tears, including goalkeeper Juan Pablo Carrizo.

Here’s some video from Sky News.

