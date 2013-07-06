Violent Clashes Erupt In Egypt's Second Largest City

Clashes have erupted, reportedly involving live ammunition, in Alexandria, Egypt between supporters of ex-Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi and those who support the military’s power move to oust him.



One of the pictures floating around purporting to be a massive Pro-Morsi march is actually from an anti-Morsi march from last week.

But there are credible photos from the ground that show a large Pro-Morsi crowd on the streets of Egypt’s second largest city.

A huge crowd just passed by the street where i am in mahatet Masr in old #Alexandria “down down with military rule” they chant #Egypt — shaimaa khalil (@Shaimaakhalil) July 5, 2013

Report from @Repent11: Security forces trying to contain clashes in Alexandria after firing tear gas. #Egypt — Patrick deHahn (@patrickdehahn) July 5, 2013

Earlier three people were killed in front of a major military building in Cairo.

It seems Egypts intense turmoil is far from over.

