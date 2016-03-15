Donald Trump rallies are violent and getting worse -- here's why

Donald Trump began his campaign in June 2015, but his events have increasingly become characterised by violence.

It culminated in Chicago this weekend, with a large brawl at a cancelled rally for the Republican candidate, and with clashes persisting throughout his Saturday events.

INSIDER takes a look into the cause of this violence, and what it says about Trump as a candidate.

Story by A.C. Fowler and Allan Smith, and editing by A.C. Fowler and Stephen Parkhurst

