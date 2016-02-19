Viola Davis found Jared Leto's most horrifying gift on the 'Suicide Squad' set inspiring

There have been many stories about the strange gifts Jared Leto sent to his “Suicide Squad” castmates, but Viola Davis’ recollection she gave to Vanity Fair may top them all.

The Emmy winner, who will play Amanda Waller in “Squad” when it comes out August 5, said that Leto did some “bad things” while the cast was in rehearsals.

“He gave some horrific gifts,” she said. “He had a henchman who would come into the rehearsal room, and the henchman came in with a dead pig and plopped it on the table and walked out. That was our introduction to Jared Leto.”

At first Davis said she was terrified. But then she found the stunt to be motivating.

“I was like, oh, s–t, I have to have my stuff together. You talk about commitment!”

Leto, who plays The Joker in the movie, has certainly shown that he has the twisted humour for the character. We’ll see how he stacks up against the others who have played the role when we see him in action this summer.

Watch the full video with Davis:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: The 10 most awkward moments from the 2016 Grammy Awards



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.