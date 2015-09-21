Viola Davis gave an incredible Emmys acceptance speech

Viola Davis made history Sunday night at the Emmys as she became the first black woman ever to win Outstanding Actress in a Drama.

She took that moment to deliver a powerful acceptance speech in which she quoted Harriet Tubman and gave praise to her fellow black actresses for making it possible for this day to come.

Below is her complete acceptance speech:

“‘In my mind I see a line and over that line I see green fields and lovely flowers and beautiful white women with their arms stretched out to me over that line but I can’t seem to get there no how. I can’t seem to get over that line.’ That was Harriet Tubman in the 1800s. And let me tell you something, the only thing that separates women of colour from anyone else is opportunity. You cannot win an Emmy for roles that simply aren’t there. So here’s to all the writers the awesome people — Ben Sherwood, Paul Lee, Peter Norwalk, Shonda Rhimes — people who have redefined what it means to be beautiful, to be sexy, to be a leading woman to be black. And to the Taraji P. Hensons, the Kerry Washingtons, the Halle Berrys, the Nicole Beharies, the Meagan Goods, to Gabriel Union, thank you for taking us over that line. Thank you to the Television Academy. Thank you.”

