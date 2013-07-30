Vinyl Music Is More Than Just 'Back': Sales Are Officially Soaring

Here’s the latest chart from Paul Resnikoff at Digital Music News: projected U.S. vinyl music sales for 2013, based on first-half data from Nielsen Soundscan. This is no longer a fad:



“This is just a tiny percentage of overall recording sales, for now,” he writes [emphasis his].

Also an interesting contrast with his chart from this past week showing music downloads are way down:

