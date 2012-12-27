Vintners Are Wooing Millennials With Boxed Wine [THE BRIEF]

Photo: lawgeek

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:In an effort to woo millennials, vintners are starting to sell more wine out of boxes rather than bottles. According to the NY Times, those “between 21 and 34, are the target because they have grown up drinking from plastic and are less wedded to traditional wine rituals.” And half of them drink one at least once a week. The boxed packaging is more “convenient” to make and more eco-friendly. Besides, more soups and baby foods are being sold in pouches, so wine was the next step.



BBDO Belgium found a Mayan and had him apologise on camera for there not actually being an Apocalypse.

There’s already Easter candy at Safeway and Kroger.

According to PandoDaily, the best online ads of 2012 weren’t actually ads. (Except many of the examples are … and were made by ad agencies.)

Here’s Macy’s spots advertising the “week of wonderful” – aka between today and new years. It was created by JWT. This time can account for 15 per cent of all holiday sales.

