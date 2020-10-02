11 vintage photos of celebrities, politicians, and royals on yachts

AFP via Getty ImagesPrince Rainier III of Monaco and Grace Kelly aboard a yacht.

From Elizabeth Taylor lounging around in the French Riviera, to actress Sophia Loren posing with a picturesque ocean backdrop, it is a truth universally acknowledged that any celebrity in possession of fame and fortune, must be pictured aboard a yacht in Saint-Tropez.

But celebrities aren’t the only ones who love cruising through the Mediterranean.

Politicians, kings, and queens have also been spotted sailing in style around the world. For example, the British royal family used to take frequent vacations aboard their former charter, Royal Yacht Britannia, and even actress Grace Kelly was photographed on a yacht with fiancÃ© Prince Rainier III of Monaco days before their wedding.

Yachting has always been associated not just with Hollywood jet-setters but also the world’s most powerful elite.

Here are a few vintage photos of some very famous faces lounging aboard some very big yachts.

Charlie Chaplin (far right) and his third wife (second from right), Paulette Goddard, on the yacht Invader to Catalina Island in 1934 with fellow actors Franklyn Ardell and Norma Shearer.

Photo by Imagno/Getty Images


Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall on a yacht circa 1955, two years before his death.

Photo by FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty Images


Prince Rainier III of Monaco and his fiancee Grace Kelly on the yacht Deo Juvante II in 1956, days before their wedding ceremony.

AFP via Getty Images


President Dwight. D. Eisenhower with the president of Mexico, Adolfo Lopez Mateo, aboard the Mexican presidential yacht during a visit in 1959.

Photo by Paul Schutzer/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Image


John F. Kennedy on the presidential yacht in 1961 with Harold MacMillan.

Photo by Ed Clark/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images


Jackie Kennedy Onassis, then the first lady of the US, on the presidential motor yacht Honey Fitz in 1963 with her daughter, Caroline.

Photo by Cecil W. Stoughton/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images via Getty Images


Actress Sophia Loren on a yacht in 1965.

Photo by Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images


Frank Sinatra with Mia Farrow aboard the yacht Southern Breeze in 1965, a year before they got married.

‘Photo by Bill Eppridge/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images’


The Rolling Stones cruise along New York Harbour in 1966.

Bettmann / Getty ImagesLeft to right: Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Brian Jones, and Bill Wyman.


Actress Elizabeth Taylor on her yacht moored on the river Thames in 1969.

Photo by Tom Wargacki/WireImage / Getty Images


Diana, Princess of Wales, on a yacht of Spain’s King Juan Carlos I in 1990.

Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images


