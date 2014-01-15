What Makes Vintage Whiskeys Worth Thousands Of Dollars

Whiskeys aged for over 30-40 years or more can get pretty expensive.

Bottles of selected brands such as Glenfarclas 1955, 50 years old, Glenfiddich 1937, or Dalmore 62 Single Hiland Malt Scotch can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Macallan 194, 64 years old, is the most expensive whiskey in the world, setting the record last year by selling for $US460,000 a bottle.

We sat down with Tommy Tardie, owner of the Flatiron Room, an upscale bar in New York offering some 750 different varieties of whiskey, to understand what makes one whiskey more expensive than another, and to find out the proper way to taste whiskey.

Produced by Justin Gmoser; Additional Camera by Daniel Goodman

