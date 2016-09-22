Vintage travel posters show the wildlife that has disappeared from popular tourist destinations

Everyone likes to research the many things they will see when visiting a new place… but what about the things they won’t see?

Expedia UK has created these fictional vintage posters to depict the incredible wildlife that has gone extinct.

From dodos in Mauritius to giant galliwasps in Jamaica, here are some animals that have been long gone, but shouldn’t be forgotten.

Alaska: Steller's Sea Cow Expedia These guys were declared extinct in 1768, but their much smaller relatives -- manatees -- can still be found in some parts of the North American continent. Costa Rica: The Golden Toad Expedia This toad died out in 1989, when the pools of water it used to breed in dried up after increased temperatures and decreased rainfalls. Jamaica: The Giant Galliwasp Expedia This coldblooded, snake-like lizard was last recorded in 1840 and is now extinct, thanks to settlers bringing predators like dogs, cats, and mongooses. Mauritius: The Dodo Expedia 'Gone the way of the dodo' is a famous phrase regarding the demise of this giant bird, which was a distant cousin of the common pigeon. New Zealand: The Moa Expedia The moa was similar to ostriches and emus... though at around 12 feet and 500 pounds, moas were much larger. This is thanks to something called 'Island Gigantisism,' which occurs in places as isloated as New Zealand. Tasmania: The Thylacine Expedia The Thylacine is featured on Tasmania's coat of arms, number plate, and is the official mascot of the cricket team. However, it was hunted to extinction in 1936.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.