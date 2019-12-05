25 photos that show how different travelling was 100 years ago

Topical Press Agency/Getty Images A glamorous cruise ship back in the day.

In 1920, the largest passenger aircraft could carry 30 people and one ton of mail.

During the Prohibition era, cargo trains were searched for alcohol.

Travelling by cruise ship was a black-tie affair.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Life 100 years ago was different in many ways – especially when it came to travelling.

Driving cross-country, boarding a train, or hopping on a cruise ship looked much different in the 1920s than it does today.

Here’s a look back at what travelling was like 100 years ago.

In 1920, the largest passenger aircraft could carry 30 people and one ton of mail.

AP Alfred W. Lawson with his plane in 1920.

This plane, designed by Alfred W. Lawson, had a wingspan of 120 feet and flew between 120 and 125 miles per hour.

Passengers boarded planes through small doors at ground level, not enormous terminals and insulated walkways.

Str/AP A group of passengers boarding a Lufthansa Dornier Komet III plane in 1926.

Planes were much smaller back then.

Plane windows were just open holes.

Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images Charles Lindbergh in the Spirit Of Saint Louis monoplane in 1927.

You can’t stick your arm out of a plane window anymore.

Airports weren’t the glorified shopping malls they are today.

AP Northwest Orient Airlines’ airport in 1926.

These Stinson “Detroiter” planes were the first closed-cabin planes used by a commercial airline.

In the 1920s, airports were more like garages.

AP Charles Lindbergh’s Spirit of St. Louis sits at the Concord, New Hampshire, Airport in July 1927.

Charles Lindbergh flew the first nonstop solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean in his single-engine plane, Spirit of St. Louis.

Aeroplane passengers used to fly in bow ties and fashionable hats.

AP Honolulu aviator Martin Jensen and his wife, who was also a pilot, pose for a photo in 1927.

People don’t really dress up to go on planes anymore, but there can be surprising benefits if you do.

Railroads were a popular mode of transportation in the 1920s.

AP The Camelback #592 locomotive.

In addition to carrying people, trains transported mail and manufactured goods.

As with flying, passengers travelled in style.

AP P.G. Wodehouse, with his wife Ethel, right, and daughter Leonora, in 1929.

British author P.G. Wodehouse was photographed leaving for a family vacation from Waterloo Station in London in 1929.

In transit, movies were projected onto the carriage wall in cosy theatres lined with curtains and rows of chairs.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Passengers watch a film starring Gary Cooper aboard a US railway train in 1925.

Watching movies on your phone wouldn’t become an option until much later.

Blizzards slowed down travel in the 1920s, too.

AP The Empire State Express in Syracuse during a blizzard in 1924.

The Empire State Express operated between New York City and Buffalo, New York, until the 1970s.

During the Prohibition era, cargo trains were searched for alcohol.

AP Authorities confiscate whiskey in 1929.

In 1929, authorities caught crates of whiskey disguised as green tomatoes in the refrigerator car of a cargo train travelling from Holandale, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey.

By the 1920s, automobiles had been around for a few decades.

Puttnam /Topical Press Agency/Getty Images Flappers piled into a car in 1929.

Karl Benz is widely credited as inventing the first automobile between 1885 and 1886.

Gas stations looked like this.

National Motor Museum/Heritage Images via Getty Images Lawrence’s Garage in Brixton, London, in 1924.

Gas stations used to be one-stop shops for car maintenance.

Birthday road trips looked a little different back then.

AP Mayor Charles F. Sullivan of Worcester, Massachusetts, drives a one cylinder Cadillac on his birthday in 1923.

Mayor Charles F. Sullivan of Worcester, Massachusetts, held up a sign that said, “Clear the road! This is my 20th birthday” while taking a drive in 1923.

Traffic cops’ uniforms looked a little different in the 1920s.

Topical Press Agency/Getty Images A traffic policeman in 1925.

There were around 82,000 police in the US in 1920, according to The Observer. By 1930, that number reached 130,000.

There was no GPS or internet to search for driving directions …

Historic Map Work /Getty Images Plus A map of New York in 1927.

You were on your own.

… and no built-in navigation system or touchscreen on the dashboard.

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images A close-up view of the interior of a Ford car in 1927.

Cars were simply equipped with an instrument panel, steering wheel, lighting switch, and gear shift hand lever.

Bus tickets were dispensed on little paper tags.

Fox Photos/Getty Images A man taking a ticket at a bus stop in Paris in 1929.

The 1920s were known as the “golden age” of road building, according to the US Department of Transportation. Buses and trucks grew in popularity thanks to the Federal Highway Act of 1921, which funded the construction of a national highway system.

Tourist buses weren’t always the most reliable form of transportation.

adoc-photos/Corbis via Getty Images A broken down tourist bus on a road near Tlemcen, Algeria, in 1925.

These days, people turn tourist buses into tiny homes.

The New York City subway used to cost a nickel.

FPG/Getty Images A man gets change in nickels from a change booth operator so he can pass through the nickel-operated turnstiles in the New York City subway in the early 1920s.

Before the nickel-operated turnstiles, a ticket-chopper manually cut tickets at the gate. Today, a subway ride costs $US2.75.

Cruising in the 1920s was the height of luxury.

Hulton Archiv /Getty Images Plus The Canadian Pacific liner Duchess of Bedford in 1928.

Cruise ships today have Go Kart race tracks and zip lines.

Cruise ship passengers dressed in tailored suits and spiffy hats.

Topical Press Agency/Getty Images English theatrical producer Charles B. Cochran aboard the liner Berengaria in 1928, joined by his wife, composer Sir Noel Coward, and three dancers.

It was a different time.

Dances were a popular social activity on cruise ships.

Puttnam/Getty Images Guests dancing in the ballroom aboard Cunard liner Berengaria.

Guests wore gowns and tuxedos on the dance floor.

To relax, they wore one-piece jumpsuit-style bathing suits to swim in cruise ship pools.

Topical Press Agency/Getty Images Passengers sitting on the side of the swimming pool aboard the liner Berengaria in 1922.

Swimsuit styles have changed over the years.

Cruise ships remain a glamorous way to travel today.

Topical Press Agency/Getty Images Two women enjoying the sea breeze from the deck of the Golden Eagle liner in 1923.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.