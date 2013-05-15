Target Poster From The '60s Looks Strikingly Similar To Mad Men Season 6 Ad

Illustrator Brian Sanders’ hand-drawn, vintage-style poster for the “Mad Men” season 6 premiere drove fans wild with its hidden plot clues.



It drove Target historian — yes, that’s a real thing — Tony Jahn crazy for another reason: He felt like he’d seen the ad before.

It turns out that the AMC commissioned poster bares a striking resemblance to a 1960s ad campaign from Dayton, Target’s predecessor.

Here’s the “Mad Men” poster:

And here’s the Target one from 1964:

What do you think?

In fairness to Mad Men and Sanders, AMC commissioned his poster precisely because it emulated ads from the period.

