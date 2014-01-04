War Photographer Robert Capa's Post-WWII Ski Photos Will Make You Want To Hit The Slopes

The end of World War II signaled the beginning of a new era of leisure for Europeans and Americans alike. Those with the means started travelling more than ever before, and for many that meant making a trip to luxurious international ski resorts in Switzerland, Austria, and Italy.

An upcoming exhibit at New York’s International Center of Photography showcases master photographer Robert Capa’s portraits of postwar life in Europe. Capa is best known for his black-and-white war photos, but this exhibit captures an entirely different side of his work, one that shows the glamorous lives of fashionable Europeans in brilliant full colour.

Capa shot the photos for magazines like Holiday and Collier’s, and they are among those that will be featured in the exhibit, running from January until May.

1949: Here, skiers begin a run at Zermatt, Switzerland with the iconic Matterhorn mountain in the background.

1949:A man in Zürs, Austria celebrates Carnival in style, skiing in a full suit and top hat. Carnival is celebrated for several weeks before the beginning of Lent, and it gives Alpine dwellers an opportunity to be silly in anticipation of the coming of spring.

1949: These skiers opt for a truly Alpine experience at this ice bar outside Hotel Edelweiss in Zürs, Austria. The hotel still provides top accommodations for travellers today.

1954: Americans John and Betty Marsh are shown here watching an ice skating show in St. Moritz, Switzerland during the filming of “Cinerama Holiday.” The wide-screen film was one of the highest-grossing movies of the 1950s, making the Kansas City couple famous.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.