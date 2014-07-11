22 Vintage Photos Of Silicon Valley Before It Became A Giant Tech Hub

Silicon Valley is generally considered the center of the tech universe today.

But before Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and a host of other major tech companies set up shop there, the Santa Clara Valley was the center of a different industry altogether.

Rather than office buildings and parking lots, the Valley was covered in orchards and farmland. It was one of the largest suppliers of produce in the United States, and continues to be an agricultural hub today.

History San José, a Silicon Valley-based historical organisation, shared some photos from their archives that show how much the region has changed since its beginnings.

