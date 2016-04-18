18 awful vintage ads from the 20th century which show how far we have progressed

vintage-ads.livejournal.comThis Pears Soap ad from the 1900s is one of many racist vintage ads.
It’s true that some modern-day ads objectify women, but there’s no way companies could get away with what they just did a half-century ago.
In the Pre-Civil Rights era, major brands like Kellogg’s featured sexist slogans, like “The Harder A Wife Works, The Cuter She Looks.”
Other companies promoted pseudoscience that we now know to be utter bunk. 7-Up told mums to add the soda to their babies’ milk. Camel cigarettes was marketed as “the doctor’s favourite brand.”
It makes you wonder how many of today’s ads will shock our grandkids’ generation.
Kim Bhasin compiled the original version of this report.
This Palmolive ad from the 1920s makes out that appearance is more important than intelligence for women.
Warner's reduced female body shape to fruit in 1967. It says it will help 'girls with too much bottom and too little top.'
