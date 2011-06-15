26 Shockingly Offensive Vintage Ads That Would Never Fly Today

Kim Bhasin, Patricia Laya
It’s true that modern-day ads objectify women, but there’s no way companies could get away with what they just did a half-century ago.

In the Pre-Civil Rights era, major brands like Kellogg’s featured sexist slogans, like “The Harder A Wife Works, The Cuter She Looks.”

Other companies promoted pseudoscience that we now know to be utter bunk. 7-Up told mums to add the soda to their babies’ milk. Camel cigarettes was marketed as “the doctor’s favourite brand.”

It makes you wonder how many of today’s ads will shock our grandkids’ generation.

Jello (1920s)

Palmolive (1920s)

Kelloggs (1930s)

Plymouth (1940s)

Camel (1940s)

Schlitz (1950s)

7up (1950s)

Van Heusen (1950s)

Drummond (1950s)

The Soda Pop Board Of America (1950s)

Chase & Sanborn (1950s)

Marlboro (1950s)

Volkswagen (1960s)

Tipalet (1960s)

Kenwood (1960s)

Hoover (1960s)

Van Heusen (1960s)

Baby Soft (1970s)

Leggs (1970s)

BMW (1970s)

FB&C (undated)

Old Gold (undated)

NK Fairbank Co. (undated)

Lysol (undated)

Canadian Patriotic Fund (undated)

Jade East (undated)

