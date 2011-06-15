26 Shockingly Offensive Vintage Ads That Would Never Fly Today

It’s true that modern-day ads objectify women, but there’s no way companies could get away with what they just did a half-century ago.



In the Pre-Civil Rights era, major brands like Kellogg’s featured sexist slogans, like “The Harder A Wife Works, The Cuter She Looks.”

Other companies promoted pseudoscience that we now know to be utter bunk. 7-Up told mums to add the soda to their babies’ milk. Camel cigarettes was marketed as “the doctor’s favourite brand.”

It makes you wonder how many of today’s ads will shock our grandkids’ generation.

