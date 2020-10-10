You can stay in vintage railroad cars that have been converted into cosy bedrooms surrounded by nature

Courtesy of Tourism Nova Scotia Train Station Inn invites you to stay in a 20th-century railroad car in Nova Scotia

A boutique hotel in Nova Scotia, Canada, offers visitors the chance to stay in charming, vintage railroad cars.

The historic cabooses that once passed through Tatamagouche Station have been converted into cosy accommodations.

Train Station Inn is a convenient starting point for nature lovers and hikers wishing to follow the Trans Canada Trail.

What if you could travel back in time in a railroad car while taking advantage of modern amenities? The Train Station Inn lets visitors do just that.

Located in Canada, the boutique hotel allows guests to stay in renovated 20th-century train carriages that are surrounded by nature.

Each railroad car has a private bathroom, air conditioning, and cable TV

Train Station Inn In 1989, Tatamagouche Station reopened as Train Station Inn.

Located in Tatamagouche, a village on the Northumberland Shore of Nova Scotia, the hotel boasts nine railroad cars-turned-rooms (two boxcars and seven cabooses dating from 1911 to 1978).

The cars can accommodate up to four people, with prices ranging from $US129.50 to $US189.50 a night. Cabooses #4, #5, and #7 can also accommodate your pet for an extra fee of $US25 a night (only one pet is allowed per carriage).

Train Station Inn The bedroom in Caboose #8.

The railroad cars are fully equipped with air conditioning, private bathrooms, cable TV, and, naturally, a selection of railway memorabilia.

Train Station Inn Caboose #8’s separate seating area and kitchenette.

Some of the cabooses come with their own private kitchenette or a private deck, ideal for enjoying a cup of coffee al fresco.

Visitors can also grab a bite in a first-class railroad car from 1928 that’s been turned into a proper diner

Train Station Inn Have a drink on the hotel’s refurbished platform.

The dining car offers daily lunch and dinner and also hosts outdoor live-music events at the refurbished train platform. Visitors can also grab breakfast, hot and cold breakfasts, and baked treats at the Jitney CafÃ©.

Both are open from mid-May to mid-October but are only available for takeout for the 2020 season.

Courtesy of Tourism Nova Scotia Train Station Inn’s vintage railroad cars bring Tatamagouche Station to life.

The Train Station Inn also has a gift shop with a vast selection of memorabilia, from train-inspired housewares to Canada-centric accessories, which are also available online.

From 1887 to 1986, the location served as an actual train station

Train Station Inn he hotel served as an actual train station from 1887 to 1986.

Before becoming a hotel, the Train Station Inn was used for transit from 1887 to 1986.

The inn’s current owner, James Le Fresne, bought Tatamagouche Station back in 1974 to save it from demolition, as, by that time, passenger and freight service had been discontinued.

He was only 18 years old when he bought the station and, soon enough, the idea of the hotel was born.

In 1989, following a two-year restoration, the tracks were removed and Train Station Inn was officially open for business.

The Train Station Inn is also located near one of Canada’s most famous trails

Train Station Inn Located at the end of the line, Caboose #8 connects directly to the Trans Canada Trailhead.

Perfect for nature lovers, the rail line that passes through Tatamagouche serves as a recreational trail that forms part of the Trans Canada Trail, also known as The Great Trail.

Stretching over 15,000 miles, The Great Trail is a cross-Canada system of greenways, roadways, and waterways that extends from the Atlantic to the Pacific to the Arctic ocean.

It’s said to be the longest recreational trail network in the world.

It’s worth noting that Canada has set its own travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most foreign nationals, including US citizens, wishing to travel to Canada will need to prove that they meet the relevant criteria set by the Canadian government.

