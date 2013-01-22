THEN AND NOW: See How Your favourite Products Have Changed Over Time

Photo: Abuzeedo
You might not recognise some of your favourite products if their classic, old-school packaging lined grocery store shelves today.There once was a time when Jif came out of beautiful glass jars, and people would gargle Listerine out of what looked like perfume bottles.
Design blog Abduzeedo compiled a list of classic packaging to showcase their fascinating evolution.
