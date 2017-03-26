34 vintage photos that show how university dorms have changed since the 1900s

Moving into your freshman dorm room can be totally nerve-wracking. But campus living is nothing new. Harvard’s oldest dorm is nearly 300 years old.

Of course, university dorms have changed with the times. Today, students have access to wireless Internet, air conditioning, and cheerful lounges. But some things haven’t changed much. A century ago, students slept in single beds, hung family photos on their walls, and chilled with friends in their dorm rooms. Sound familiar?

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s archives department put together a fantastic collection of photos showing how student housing has changed over the past 110 years. They kindly shared their collection with us.

This woman's dorm room from 1898 isn't much different from modern day dorms: pennants, books, and a chair for studying.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

Photographs and mementos kept things homey in this room, pictured in 1899.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

Male students raise their glasses in a boarding house or fraternity in this 1909 photo.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

Imagine pecking out your thesis on a typewriter like the one in this 1909 photo.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

By 1912, pin-up ladies were essential decor.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

So were displays of university pride, as seen in this image (1912 or 1913).

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

An ad for a room in 1927 noted perks like running water, a phone, and an iron.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

This single dorm room from the 1930s appears to be filled with souvenirs from exotic adventures.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

Students studied on bunk beds in this barracks-style dorm, circa 1945.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

In 1945, single men's housing was $13 per month, with bunks and linens furnished. Smoking was banned, but no one told this guy.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

The university had separate housing for married students and families, as seen in this 1946 photo.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

In the 1950s, students studied around a communal table (and did a great job making their beds).

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

Just a bunch of guys hanging out, eating melon, in this 1950s image.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

In a girls dorm at the same time, women jammed to a record player.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

This 1950s photo features an impressive perfume collection.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

Guitar-playing students are nothing new. Note the Russian mural, which reads 'Merry Christmas,' in this picture from 1958.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

One student went minimalist in this 1960s snapshot.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

Special housing for married couples remained through the 1960s.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

This '70s student lounge looks pretty fun, with games like foosball and ping-pong.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

This dorm room from the 1970s was pretty groovy.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

But it was tame in comparison to this animal-filled lair.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

And this funky single, complete with a lofted bed, hanging chair, and dream catcher.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

That's a parachute hanging from the ceiling in this picture from the 1970s.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

Two women catch up in a dorm room in this 1970s photo.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

A well-coordinated triple, also from the '70s. We're guessing this was a freshman dorm.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

These guys got creative with their small space and opened a bar (photo circa 1970-1980).

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

In the early 1980s, TVs started appearing in dorm rooms, distracting students everywhere.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

Is that a hamster cage in the bottom right corner of this 1980s dorm photo?

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

This '80s dorm had lots of personal touches, from a poster of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to a Snoopy statuette.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

We like what the guys in this 1986 photo did with the place. The fireplace is a rare luxury for a university dorm.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives.

Everything about this photo of a women's dorm screams '1987.'

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

Students gathered to study in a residence hall den in this 1996 picture.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

A 2005 photo shows students taking a study break with a game of Cranium.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

Students chat in this recent image. You could probably guess it was taken in 2008, thanks to the 'Hope' poster.

Image courtesy of the UW-Madison Archives

