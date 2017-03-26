34 vintage photos that show how university dorms have changed since the 1900s

Moving into your freshman dorm room can be totally nerve-wracking. But campus living is nothing new. Harvard’s oldest dorm is nearly 300 years old.
Of course, university dorms have changed with the times. Today, students have access to wireless Internet, air conditioning, and cheerful lounges. But some things haven’t changed much. A century ago, students slept in single beds, hung family photos on their walls, and chilled with friends in their dorm rooms. Sound familiar?
The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s archives department put together a fantastic collection of photos showing how student housing has changed over the past 110 years. They kindly shared their collection with us.
This woman's dorm room from 1898 isn't much different from modern day dorms: pennants, books, and a chair for studying.
In 1945, single men's housing was $13 per month, with bunks and linens furnished. Smoking was banned, but no one told this guy.
Guitar-playing students are nothing new. Note the Russian mural, which reads 'Merry Christmas,' in this picture from 1958.
This '80s dorm had lots of personal touches, from a poster of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to a Snoopy statuette.
We like what the guys in this 1986 photo did with the place. The fireplace is a rare luxury for a university dorm.
Students chat in this recent image. You could probably guess it was taken in 2008, thanks to the 'Hope' poster.
