34 vintage photos that show how university dorms have changed since the 1900s

Moving into your freshman dorm room can be totally nerve-wracking. But campus living is nothing new. Harvard’s oldest dorm is nearly 300 years old.

Of course, university dorms have changed with the times. Today, students have access to wireless Internet, air conditioning, and cheerful lounges. But some things haven’t changed much. A century ago, students slept in single beds, hung family photos on their walls, and chilled with friends in their dorm rooms. Sound familiar?

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s archives department put together a fantastic collection of photos showing how student housing has changed over the past 110 years. They kindly shared their collection with us.

