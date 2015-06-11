34 awesome photos that show how America's college dorm life has changed over 110 years

Moving into your freshman dorm room can be totally nervewracking. But campus living is nothing new: Harvard’s oldest dorm is nearly 300 years old.

College dorms have modernised over time. Today, students have access to wireless Internet, air conditioning, and cheerful study rooms. But some things haven’t changed much. A century ago, students still slept in single beds, hung family photos on their walls, and chilled with friends in their dorm rooms.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s archives department put together a fantastic collection of photos showing how student housing has changed over the past 110 years. They kindly shared their collection with us.

We like what the guys in this 1986 photo did with the place. And the fireplace is a rare luxury for a college dorm. Now see some modern-day colleges. People ride bikes past Hoover Tower on the Stanford University campus on May 22, 2014 in Stanford, California. The 50 best colleges in America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.