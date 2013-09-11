34 Awesome Vintage Photos That Show How College Dorms Have Changed Over 110 Years

Freshmen at colleges across the U.S. are settling into their dormitories as a new school year kicks off. But campus living is nothing new: Harvard’s oldest dorm is nearly 300 years old.
Dorms have modernized over time. Today, students can expect to find wireless Internet, air conditioning, and cheerful study rooms on move-in day. But some things haven’t changed much. A century ago, students still slept in single beds, hung family photos on their walls, and hung out with friends in their dorm rooms.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s archives department recently put together a fantastic collection of photos showing how student housing has changed over the past 110 years. They kindly shared their collection with us.
We like what the guys in this 1986 photo did with the place. And the fireplace is a rare luxury for a college dorm.
